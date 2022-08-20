The Ruskovska case has a negative impact on the further fight against crime and corruption. It reduces trust in the justice system and leaves a bad message, analyzes university professor Gordan Kalajdziev.

The situation is more critical than it seems, says the professor, because now there is no one to prosecute high-level crime.

I would say that the situation is more serious because the functioning of the system is at stake. Practically, the prosecutor against organized crime and corruption, more precisely this prosecutor’s office, is now becoming dysfunctional with the suspension of half of the prosecutors at the very moment when they are dealing with a sensitive case, Kalajdziev told “Sitel”.

According to him, in a system like ours, which has proven to be unstable, the support of the international factor in the implementation of justice is necessary. Will the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption have the strength to quickly return to work and how will Ruskovska’s suspension affect her successor, he asked.

