Law professor Gordan Kalajdziev warned that the SDSM led Government is abusing the emergency powers given to it to handle the coronavirus epidemic. Speaking with Government PR adviser Marjan Zabrcanec, Kalajdziev said that all forms of oversight over the Government are suspended and there are no mechanisms in place to keep it in check.

We have no system of control over the political elite. We haven’t handled even cases of past abuse such as the wiretapping. Zabrcanec gives assurances, but that is not sufficient to me, professor Kalajdziev said.

He asked for a recall of the Parliament that was dissolved to make way for the now canceled general elections. This could take a limited form – the Parliament could just to do oversight over the executive, as is currently being advised by the Council of Europe.