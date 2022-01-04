After less than ten months in detention over the “Vodno Plots” case, Orce Kamcev is being released from the “Skopje” prison in Sutka, “A1on” has learned. The Appellate Court decided to accept the bail of almost 11 million euros. His detention has been revoked, but his passports remain in court. The information is confirmed by the Appellate Court. Since Kamcev is being treated at the Sistina Hospital, where he ringed in New Year, he will practically not return to prison, but will go home directly after the treatment.

The appeal was upheld and the detention measure was revoked by accepting a bail of 10,996,453 euros, some are in real estate, some are in cash, Appellate Court told “A1on”.