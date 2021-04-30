The Appeals Court refused an offer from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev for a bond of 1.7 million EUR. Kamcev is detained over one of the politically motivated cases initiated by former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva – whose office was dismantled after Kamcev revealed her extortion attempts against him.

Kamcev’s defense team offered two apartments, two houses and 250,000 EUR in cash as guarantee that he will not leave the house. His detention was ordered after the ANB security agency alleged that he was planning to flee the country – a claim Kamcev dismissed as unfounded.