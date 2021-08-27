Orce Kamcev, defendants in the “Vodno plots” case bond offered a bond of 1.7 million euros in real estate and 200,000 euros in cash to defend himself from house arrest in the process, his lawyer Elenko Milanov said on Friday.

He reminds that this is Kamcev’s second attempt to be released from detention with an offered guarantee and that he is the only defendant in the case that is in prison.

Jordan Kamcev is the fifth suspect and the only one in detention. The medical expertise speaks about the bad and risky condition and a bond of 1.7 million euros in real estate and 200,000 euros in cash has been offered, but so far we have no answer from the prosecution, said Milanov.

According to Milanov, the investigation cannot be based on a statement by former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski about, as he says, another legal qualification, while he is currently not in Macedonia.