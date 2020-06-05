Kanal 5 TV reports that the coronavirus tests conducted over the past 24 hours found 160 newly infected patients.

If confirmed, this would be the worst daily toll since the start of the epidemic. Macedonia had only three days with the number of new cases in the triple digits before. The first was in mid April, but the rest are this week, revealing how serious the current spike in the epidemic actually is. The death toll also spiked in the past two weeks, on the heels of the Muslim month of Ramadan during which many households ignored coronavirus restrictions and held overnight feasts.