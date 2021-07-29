Kanal 5 TV accused the Zaev Government of preventing them from filming a portion of the meeting between Zaev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The three are meeting in Skopje and took a walk down the Vardar river quay. Albanian and Serbian TV stations were allowed to film the walk, but Kanal 5 was denied their request. The TV station blames Zaev’s main media adviser Marjan Zabrcanec for what they say is an act of censorship.