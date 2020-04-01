Kanal 5 TV reports that two women who gave birth in the past two days were infected with the coronavirus. In one of the cases the baby was stillborn. It’s still being determined whether the infection caused the death of the baby.

The TV station reports that the women came to the Skopje Gynecology Clinic with Covid-19 symptoms. The clinic was set aside for treatment of at-risk pregnancies and those positive on the coronavirus while most pregnancies in the capital are handled by the Cair clinic.