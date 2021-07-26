Former Minister of Culture, Elizabeta Kanceska-Milevska, in an interview with Kanal 5 claims that she did not negotiate with the government to vote for the constitutional changes in the Parliament to change the country’s name and in return receive some privileges for the court case “Tenders” against her.

According to her, from the current distance it could be concluded that there were no negotiations in relation to the case, given that it is still ongoing, and she said she regularly appeared in court. She said that the interests of the state came first.