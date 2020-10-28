We are in a critical phase, from which we cannot go back, at a time when we urged people to respect the measures, the President of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, epidemiologist Dr. Zarko Karadzovski said in Tuesday’s interview with MRT. He says he announced what was happening at the moment a few months ago at a press conference when he said that the virus was spreading in the southern hemisphere.

It is a fact that the autumn coronavirus wave came early, but it is not true that we were not ready. People started going on vacations in August and September, they started going to parties, vacations… The beaches in Ohrid were crowded, says Karadzovski.

He stressed that the Commission has never given permission to organize such events.

At the moment, people are not observing the measures, are not wearing face mask, the distance is not maintained during coffee talks, and add weddings and funerals to all that, Karadzovski said.

He added that he was disappointed with the people, especially those who were supposed to set an example of how to behave during the coronavirus.