The chairman of the Commission for Infectious Diseases Zarko Karadzovski said in Friday’s interview with TV Kanal 5 that he does not decide whether the census will be conducted or not.

Karadzovski pointed out that two and a half months ago the Commission for Infectious Diseases was asked to prepare a protocol and there ends their expert opinion.

Currently, the epidemiological situation is complicated, but I do not decide whether the census will be conducted. If I were to decide on everything, I would be called the Deputy Prime Minister. We gave the expert opinion through the protocol, said Karadzovski.

The recommendations in the protocol include wearing face masks, maintaining distance and non-grouping, and for tho people who are positive for the virus, Karadzovski said that they will be interviewed as soon as their isolation ends.