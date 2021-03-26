Next week is critical for the country regarding the number of new coronavirus cases, deaths, hospital admissions and capacities, Commission for Infectious Diseases chairman Zarko Karadzovski told Kanal 5 TV in an interview on Friday evening.

We have not reached the maximum yet. Each respiratory virus has activity of six to eight weeks. We are currently at the end of the sixth week. The seventh week is critical regarding the number of new coronavirus cases, deaths, hospital admissions and capacities, said Karadzovski.

As Karadzovski pointed out, Commission for Infectious Diseases believes that for now there is no need to introduce additional restrictions because they would not achieve anything. As an example, he pointed to the neighboring countries that introduced quarantine, but the number of patients did not decrease.