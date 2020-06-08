Doctor Zarko Karadzovski, who heads the Committee on infectious diseases, confirmed that the current second wave of coronavirus, which has hit Macedonia especially hard, was caused by the disregard for the social distancing orders during the Muslim month or Ramadan.

The spike that came after May 26 is due to the total disregard for certain measures we proposed. These were the proposals that people wear masks, that they avoid grouping in more than two. This all hit us as a boomerang. It was all due to the disregard of the restrictions during the religious holiday of Ramadan Bajram (Eid) and the iftar dinners, Karadzovski said.

Macedonia has had more than a 100 newly infected patients each day over the past week. During the presumed peak in April, there was only one day with more than a 100 patients in a single day. The death rate also remains highest in the region, where most other countries are declaring a victory over the virus and are lifting their restrictions.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce also said that the reason of the spike are the family and other gatherings”. He confirmed that doctors are facing resistance from some families which are Covid-19 clusters.