Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakacanov reacted angrily after the US State Department, in its annual human rights report, noted thet Bulgaria continues to refuse Macedonian minority organizations to even register, let alone become active. The report cites OMO Ilinden and other Macedonian organizations who sought to be registered by the Bulgarian state but were denied.

It also notes the recent reaction from the Euroepan Committee for the Prevention of Torture on this issue. It was Karakacanov’s nationalist party who used the Bulgarian judiciary to prevent the registration of Macedonian organizations.