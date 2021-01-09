Macedonia passed laws that were even worse than the laws of Nazi Germany, claims Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov in his latest attack on Macedonians. Does the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Krasimir Karakachanov, demand an apology for the Macedonian Bulgarians or the Bulgarians in Macedonia by the Macedonian authorities and why his misconceptions turn into Bulgarian manipulations with numbers, which are being transferred to Europe as an obstacle to the official start of Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations?

These are the questions that are imposed after the last performance of Karakachanov in which he once again threatened the Republic of Macedonia that it will wait a long time to join the Union, the Pressing.mk news portal writes in its analysis.

Karakachanov, in an interview with Bulgarian National Television’s “Ova utro” show, said, among other things that Bulgaria has the right to ask the candidate countries to comply with certain conditions. One of the conditions is our national security. That cannot be achieved with stubbornness, which we see in Skopje – “but we want”, I also may want many things in life, but how can I want something that is not mine, and they want everything, he said. One cannot have claims to Bulgarian history, one cannot but apologize to those people they killed and tortured for decades, just because they were Bulgarians and to tell me “but we have an identity for centuries”, he went on.

Apparently, Karakachanov only promotes a new apology request by the Macedonian authorities between the lines, which, in practice, twists the thesis of the apology as a moral act. Instead of official Sofia doing that over the occupation or “administration with Macedonia” during World War II, especially over the deportation of Macedonian Jews, the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister is trying to throw the ball to Macedonia’s court. Karakachanov also said that “the Macedonian identity in 1944 was created by violence, murder and repression against the Bulgarians.”