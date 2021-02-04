The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov in a recent TV interview talked about the condition for Macedonia to become part of the European family.
He said that Macedonia would be part of the EU only if it becomes an Albanian province or joins Bulgaria.
There is a future, I have talked to several Skopje politicians and I tell them that they have two alternatives, one is to join Albania in 20 years and become an Albanian province, and the other is European integration normally within the frames of a Bulgarian state, he said.
Comments are closed for this post.