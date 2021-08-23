Local authorities in Karpos, under SDSM appointed Mayor Stefan Bogoev, plan to demolish a portion of the Boris Trajkovski sports center to enable residential development in the area. According to VMRO-DPMNE official Stefan Andonovski, this is a move dictated by oligarchs and developers who will “destroy the biggest sports center in Macedonia”.

There is a broad strip of undeveloped land between the center and the Ilinden boulevard, but Bogoev wants to go beyond this available space and deep into the area now used by the sports center. The center includes a large sports hall, a poll, a skating rink and is next to the biggest aqua-park in the country.

The plan provides for the demolition of a go-cart area, a large tennis court and the terrace of the large olympic sized pool. This tract of land will be used for an access street, in order to maximize the available land for construction of residential buildings.