Besa leader Bilal Kasami regretted Monday the fact that party leaders failed to reach agreement over the date for the early parliamentary elections, saying it should be determined after the end of the state of emergency.

Experts say the coronavirus situation will continue until a vaccine is available and we will have to find common ground on a date for the elections after the end of the state of emergency. We postponed the elections through a political decision and the timelines are ongoing. We favored June, but this will be decided after the end of the state of emergency, said Kasami after the leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski.

According to him, institutions should prepare citizens for the elections.