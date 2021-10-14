Presenting the election offer, we debated with the guests Muharem Muharemi, Adnan Beadini, Fehri Hetemi, Hamdi Saiti, Vigan Rustemi and Drilon Vejseli, with whom we concluded that I, as the future mayor of Tetovo, should have urban planning as our top priority, said Besa’s candidate for mayor of the Municipality of Tetova, Bilal Kasami.

He stressed that the poor management of that sector in the Municipality of Tetovo brought real urban and traffic chaos, which, as he said, made life difficult for the citizens by increasing the level of stress and destroying the image of Tetovo.