BESA party leader Bilal Kasami presented his meeting with US acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker as evidence that the US supports his coalition with SDSM. Kasami met with Reeker in D.C. days after creating the first pre-election coalition between what was considered an ethnic Macedonian party – SDSM – and an Albanian party – BESA.

We had a fruitful discussion about the events in “North” Macedonia. I informed the Ambassador about the latest events here and the winning SDSM – BESA coalition. There was a positive feedback from the Ambassador and all the diplomats here in the US about this coalition, which is a coalition for the future of “North” Macedonia, Kasami said.

Reeker was a US Ambassador to Macedonia under Barack Obama and remains closely involved in Macedonian politics.