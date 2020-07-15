BESA party leader Bilal Kasami, who campaigned together with SDSM and lead the joint list in the 6th district, said that the elections are a “golden opportunity to continue on the Euro-Atlantic path”.

Kasami, who raised the question over how loyal he will be to SDSM once in the Parliament, sounded a comforting note to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev today, saying that “the other option is that the country returns to the undeclared dictatorship of the past 10 years” – a clear snub at VMRO-DPMNE.

Kasami said that the vote for BESA and SDSM will allow Macedonia to join the European Union, as it joined NATO. The statement was made earlier today, when Kasami voted in Tetovo, but we are publishing it now due to the election silence laws.