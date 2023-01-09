Besa received the invitation for a meeting of Albanian parties from Macedonia in Tirana under the patronage of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, but the problem is Ali Ahmeti.
The spokesperson of Besa told Alsat that they responded positively to the invitation from Rama, but do not consider it reasonable to sit at the same table with Ali Ahmeti.
We as Besa have no dilemma at all regarding the political goals in favor of the interests of the Albanians in the Republic of Macedonia by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Mr. Edie Rama. Our concern is with the goals and political tricks of DUI and Ali Ahmeti. We as Besa responded positively to Prime Minister Edi Rama’s invitation, but we have no need and do not see it reasonable to sit at the table with Ali Ahmeti’s DUI every time it needs to be saved, said Faruk Avziu, Besa’s spokesperson.
