The coordination meeting focused on the measures. We will respect the measures and bans. We hope that the situation will improve and that there will be no situation where we will have to postpone the elections, said Besa Movement leader Bilal Kasami after the leaders’ meeting in the government building on Thursday.

The ban lasts until March 24, and we hope that there will be no situation in which we will not be able to send messages to citizens. There is no place for panic, he added.