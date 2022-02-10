Kastriot Rexhepi, the member of Parliament who disappeared during the vote of no confidence in the Zaev Government in November, confirmed that he was kept in Zaev’s villa on Mt. Vodno. This comes after VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called him out about his whereabouts when he sabotaged the vote of no confidence.

I said everything I had to say during my press conference. It is my right to be where I want and based on my security assessment for my family. What is important is that I, as a member of Parliament, decided to use my constitutional right to vote under my conviction, Rexhepi said.

He is now de-facto part of the ruling coalition’s slim majority in Parliament, even after he was removed from the BESA party.