In an interview with Alfa TV, Antonio Milososki said that Katica Janeva and Bojan Jovanovski alone could not have extorted money from businessmen without government support.

I think that Katica Janeva and Bojan Jovanovski, both as couples have no personal or institutional capacity to extort money from such a large number of businessmen without the additional support of part of the government. Whether it is the executive, whether it is the prime minister, a minister, the police, or any other important in the judicial or prosecution system, the investigation will show, he says.

Zaev was up to date with all of Katica Janeva’s actions, Milososki said, adding that Zoran Zaev confirmed the authenticity of the tape that he released yesterday, thus confirming his close relationship with Janeva and the judges from the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

