The Skopje court announced that the sentencing of disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva in the major Racket corruption trial will take place tomorrow.

Due to huge public interest, the sentencing has been moved to the hall of the Supreme Court. Janeva and her friend, showman Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, are charged with extorting 1,5 million EUR from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who Janeva pressured with money laundering charges. The third accomplice, Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, confessed to the allegations and received a sentence of three years in prison.

During the trial it was alleged that Janeva and Boki 13 operated with the support of the ruling SDSM party, which grabbed power in 2017 owing largely to Janeva’s partisan investigations against VMRO-DPMNe officials, and that the proceeds of this extortion and many others like it, were shared with top party officials. But prosecutors made sure not to investigate any deeper into the alleged involvement of SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, and the final destination of the money taken from Kamcev was never determined.