Disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva was escorted to the Idrizovo prison near Skopje today, to begin serving out her seven year sentence.

Janeva was sentenced for extortion and racketeering – she was using her powerful position to launch charges against businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev with the intent to blackmail him, and extorted 1.5 million EUR from him. Her key accomplice Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 was sent to prison yesterday.

During the trial, strong allegations were raised that Zoran Zaev and other key people of his regime, which was installed in power with the help from Janeva, were involved in the extortion. But the prosecutors refused to investigate additional leads, and Kamcev himself faces prison over one of the charges Janeva launched against him.