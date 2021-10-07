I cannot say that I am very optimistic, but I can tell you that in any case, European public opinion fully supports your country’s position and the perspective of the Western Balkans in general, said former Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos in an interview with MKD.mk. You have allies in the EU, but there are remarks about your country, Bulgaria is not alone. It can only be persuaded by the EU’s collective effort, he said. We are late with the implementation of the Prespa Agreement, Katrougalos admits.

MKD: You support our country, most EU members support our country’s position, but in the end there is one member state that opposes it. How will we convince that country, in this case Bulgaria?

I’m not quite sure it’s just one country. We know about one country because it is very vocal on this issue, but I cannot say that there are no remarks, there are remarks, he said.

MKD: From other countries?