Kavadarci: Elderly man investigated for trying to rape a minor Macedonia 04.02.2022 / 17:01 Kavadarci police is investigating a 70 year old man who reportedly tried to rape a minor. The man was identified by the police as I.I. The attack occurred on January 25th.
