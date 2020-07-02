Two employees of the large Draexlmaier car parts factory in Kavadarci tested positive to the coronavirus.

Factory management said that the employees were not coming to work over the past days and were infected in separate clusters. “As soon as we were informed, all workers who operated next to these two stations were sent into home isolation”, Draexlmaier said.

The company said that it is following guidelines from the Robert Koch Institut in organizing its work in the safest way possible.