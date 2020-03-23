Zlatko Keskoski pointed out Monday on the “Sto ne e jasno” show that the Government of the Republic of Macedonia is taking contradictory measures against the coronavirus.

During the crisis you have contradictory measures. It is forbidden to visit restaurants, malls, cafes, gatherings, and at the same time there are no measures for the administration. You have production processes where more employees at work at the same time, those are contradictory measures, said Keskoski.

He pointed out that in order to prevent the spread of the virus, the production processes should be put in a framework and they should be well managed.