Aleksandar Vasilevski – Ninja, the key witness of the prosecution in the April 27th trial, was lying when he claimed that he spoke with former Minister Spiro Ristevski on the day of the incident in the Parliament.

Ristevski and other former officials are facing long prison sentences from the Zaev regime, based on the testimony of this one witness. But, according to the defense attorney Goce Ristevski, who have his closing argument today, forensics examination of the phones showed that no such call took place.