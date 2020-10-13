Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, one of the figures in the major Racket scandal who cooperated with the prosecution and the ruling SDSM party and received a light sentence of just three years in prison, is trying to postpone the serving of the sentence.

Mileski was supposed to report to prison yesterday and he told the press he will do so, but today it was revealed that he changed his home address to Ohrid and is now asking the Ohrid court to give a separate ruling.

The Skopje court reported today that they have forwarded his request to the Ohrid court and are awaiting their decision. His move appears like an attempt to evade serving the sentence using a techincality.

It was widely expected that he will receive some form of leniency from the Government after, unlike other defendants in the Racket case, he refused to accuse Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of involvement, and even did his best to help Zaev in the pre-election campaign by raising allegations against the opposition. He already received a much reduced sentence after pleading guilty, while the other two defendants, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva were sentenced to nine and seven years, respectively.

Kiceec was filmed with Boki 13 carrying out a bag stuffed with cash from the home of businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who faced extortion from the group and was forced to pay 1.5 million EUR. During the trial it was revealed that Kiceec, like the other defendants, met with Zaev in the Government building and also met with his brother Vice Zaev.

An audio leaked of a conversation he had with Montenegrin businessman Miodrag Davidovic – Daka revealed that Kiceec was paid 300,000 EUR to secure a meeting between Davidovic and Zaev. Shortly after the elections, Zaev helped Davidovic get an approval to build a huge residential and business complex in Tetovo, a deal where the Russia tied businessman stands to make 200 million EUR.