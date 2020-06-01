During his closing argument in the “Racket” case, the defendant Bojan Jovanovski also referred to Zoran Milevski Kiceec, whom he called a agent provocateur’, who was released from home detention recently.

Kiceec was released ahead of elections with political agreement. He is now free, and I am dressed in white like Tito in custody, Boki said.

He also showed photos of Milevski claiming to be new and in which he claims to be in the company of some directors.