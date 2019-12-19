The “Infomax” news portal conveys the statement of the second defendant, now convicted, in the “Racket” case, Zoran Mileski Kiceec.

In the statement given on 19.08.2019 under archive number KO no. 84/19 Zoran Milevski presented himself as an adviser to Orka Holding’s director, “Infomax” writes.

He explained that he was married, father of 5 minor children. He only reported a Porsche vehicle from his property, but left the arsenal of weapons – over 200 weapons and ammunition registered in his name. The interrogation of the accused began at 12.05h.

I was employed by Orka Holding as advisor to the director. Although I was employed in Orka, I was a close friend of Jordan Kamcev, ie he was like a brother to me, says Milevski in the first paragraph of his statement before the prosecution.

He goes on to explain how Jordan Kamcev first met Boki 13 in his wife Ana Kamheva’s restaurant. While sitting at one of the tables together with Orce Kamcev, Bojan entered in the “Sushiko” restaurants and sat at another table.

Jordan greeted Bojan, after which he came to our table, greeted, hugged, and Jordan told him to sit with us. Bojan told Jordan that they should also talk about a project involving construction of retirement homes in which it would be good for Jordan to invest, Milevski said at the end of the first page of his statement.

This was the first public meeting between Bojan and Orce or more precisely the first meeting in which Kiceec learned that Kamcev was communicating with Boki 13. Kamcev and Boki had previously met when Bojan proposed some other projects, but because they were not serious, he did not informed his “brother” Zoran Milevski Kiceec about it.

Kiceec agreed that the projects were not serious and advised Orce not to invest because they would bring no profit. Bojan Jovanovski complained about this, writes Infomax.

Bojan said in the sense ‘you know for yourself, but it is good to work with me, 1 TV is behind the project’, Zoran Milevski testified, but added that he did not recall whether he said on that occasion or on another occasion that the Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva’s son worked at his TV station.

And then Zoran Milevski explains how the communication between Orce Kamcev and Bojan Jovanovski was running, explains that Orce Kamcev was ready to pay a huge amount for advertising on 1 TV and that despite the money given for advertising, the “Empire” case was still open.

After the investigation into the “Empire” case was launched and after learning that the case was being led by Lile Stefanova, Jordan commented to Zoki that someone wanted to set him up and that he had done nothing wrong, the news portal writes.

Shortly thereafter, Kamcev learned that prosecutor Lile Stefanova had close relations with businessman Vanco Cifliganec, so he invited him to discuss the character of the prosecutor. Cifliganec said he would be hard to get by and that was so. He went to Stefanova but could not get the job done, and next police arrived at Jordan Kamcev’s home that evening and the businessman was arrested.

During the arrest, Kamcev whispered to Milevski to look for the lawyer Vasko Dimiskov.

Now I can’t remember precisely whether Ana Kamceva and I met with lawyer Vasko Dimiskov at first, but I have recorded all the meetings that Ana and I had with Vasko Dimiskov, how much money he was asking, and it was astronomical sums in millions so that only Jordan could be released from custody, saying that there would be a different price for the trial. I will deliver these recorded conversations to you to verify what I am saying, says the now convicted Zoran Milevski Kiceec somewhere near the end of page two of his statement.

And then the first contacts between Milevski and Boki began. Milevski was trying to get Boki to help him, and he linked him with Katica Janeva, saying that everything had a price tag.

What has been written so far is just an illustration of the relevance and existence of such a statement by Kiceec, and here is what matters.

After giving Boki the money in the Louis Vuitton bag of, Orce Kamchv went to the prime minister and reported the case. Zoran Milevski was unaware of his “brother’s” move, so he was surprised when Boki called him one night saying that he and Kamcev were setting him up, that he didn’t take a penny from the money, that first Kamcev begged him for help and then he reported him.