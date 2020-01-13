Kicevo citizens welcomed Monday VMRO DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski in huge numbers.

Traditionally, the largest Macedonian party VMRO-DPMNE organizes a meeting with its members on the Vasilica holiday. Today Kicevo citizens were honored with the presence of the future Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE’s Kicevo municipal committee informed.

As the statement said, the positive energy, the conviction that on April 12 a minimum of 61 MPs will be won, the intentions of economic boom and the responsibility of all those who have committed wrongdoing prompted ovations among the people present on several occasions.