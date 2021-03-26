Naser Eshtrefi, who in 2014 killed the 18 year old Angel Petkovski after stealing his bike, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The murder caused inter-ethnic tensions in Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district, as Eshtrefi is Albanian and Petkovski – a Macedonian.

Nothing will make up for our loss. Angel was my father’s first grandson, he carried his name. We continue to live in a nightmare, said Saso Petkovski, the boy’s father.

Eshtrefi stole Angel Petkovski’s bike and took off, with Petkovski in pursuit. At one point, the thief stopped and a fight ensued in which he stabbed Petkovski to death. Due to the protracted trial, Eshtrefi already served more than half of the sentence in detention.