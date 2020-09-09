Kindergartens in Macedonia reopen Wednesday in line with health protocols.

According to the Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Jagoda Sahpaska, all kindergartens in the country, in line with COVID-19 health and safety measures, have the capacity to take care 19 thousand children, and so far parents of 14,555 children have shown interest.

The protocol for activities in kindergartens, adopted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases includes a plan of activities and actions that refer to the institution itself, the educational-care staff and the parents of the children who will go to kindergartens.