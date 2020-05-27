The date for the expected opening of kindergartens is June 15, because by then the screening tests of employees will be completed, the Minister of Health Venko Filipce announced on the “Top tema” show on Wednesday.

Screening in kindergartens is expected to be completed by June 15, and health workers, police and the army members will be tested immediately thereafter. The plan for reopening of cinemas, theaters, gyms will be announced in the next two days, which will take place in several phases as in the case with catering facilities, says Filipce.