We have always had the best brotherly, friendly, kinship intentions and wishes for that country…. It cannot treat her mother-Bulgaria like that. We should be treated with respect, as any other country, but it does not treats like any other country, it treats us with deep hatred, the member of the Bulgarian team of the joint Bulgarian-Macedonian history commission, prof. Kiril Topalov told BNR.

Many people confuse the European Union with the Soviet Union. The dreams of our friends and relatives from Macedonia for the EU to order us to let them start negotiations, are quite vain and unattainable, said Topalov.

He added that it was clear to the EU that “that country has not reformed even an inch of the totalitarian communist model in the former Yugoslavia, which formed it and governs it to this day.”

Macedonia is the most unreformed country from the former Yugoslav republics, Topalov said.

According to him, if an unreformed totalitarian-communist state enters the EU, it will be the Trojan horse of Russia and all forces that want to destabilize the EU.