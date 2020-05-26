Macedonian activist from Bulgaria Atanas Kirjakov announced that Zoran Zaev and Nikola Dimitrov will be declared persona non grata in Blagoevgrad if he is elected mayor of the largest city in Pirin Macedonia.

In the fall of 2020, partial elections will be held for the mayor of Blagoevgrad. If the citizens of the Municipality of Blagoevgrad vote for me and elect me mayor, I will declare Zoran Zaev and Nikola Dimitrov persona non grata in Blagoevgrad, Kirjakov said on Facebook.

Kirjakov is one of the founders of the United Macedonian Organization “Ilinden”, which is not recognized in Bulgaria, so in the local elections last fall he ran as a candidate of the Movement “Together for Change” and won 266 votes.