Kisela Voda Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski informed that his car has been broken into. The popular VMRO-DPMNE official said that the attack is likely a form of intimidation from the real-estate developers whose interests he curbed.

The intention is clear. They wanted to send me a “greeting”. This happened because I’m taking on the urban mafia that ruled over my predecessor. Now the city hall is run by the citizens, not by the mafia, Gjorgjievski said.

He put an end to the plan to build a hundred new residential buildings in the Rasadnik area, one of the few remaining green patches in the capital.