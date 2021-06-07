Regarding the announcements of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for intensifying talks with Bulgaria, analyst Saso Klekovski emphasized in an interview with TV Sitel that they tried all possible formats but they still do not work.

We certainly have to talk to Bulgaria in one format, another or third. So far we have tried all the formats and they do not work. There were attempts for direct talks between Macedonia and Bulgaria in Berlin. Berlin only mediated with the non-paper from Berlin and he was not accepted in Sofia. Then followed the appointment of special representatives from Macedonia to Bulgaria, half a year has passed since the appointment of special representatives and it did not work, it did not give any results, as a bilateral issue to be resolved by the countries themselves also did not work, we that they tried all possible formats and they do not work, said Klekovski.

Analyst Saso Klekovski added that the Portuguese proposal regarding the non-paper from Berlin has been upgraded and includes a specification where the Macedonian government should state that the Macedonian language was codified in 1945.