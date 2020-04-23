The government, through the Parliament, wants to confirm the unconstitutional decision of President Pendarovski for a state of emergency for the second time and to give legitimacy to the disputed decrees having the force of law, experts say. According to the professor of constitutional law and former Parliament Speaker Savo Klimovski, there is no reason in such circumstances to convene a parliamentary composition that has already been dissolved.

MPs have already dissolved themselves and are waiting for the day of the election of the new MPs to hand over their mandate. They are already former. They should be aware that they are already former MPs, says Klimovski.

According to him, nor Article 63 of the Constitution, which provides for the extension of the mandate of MPs in a state of emergency or martial law, can be an alibi for such a move because Pendarovski unconstitutionally extended the state of emergency for another 30 days. According to the former speaker of parliament, it is particularly controversial that in a state of emergency caused by Covid-19 two-thirds of the government decrees are not directly related to the coronavirus.