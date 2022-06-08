A handful of politicians have been holding Macedonia hostage for thirty years for a handful of denars. The paths for the future of Macedonia are different, but they all have a common denominator: departization of society, writes academician Ljupco Kocarev, president of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, in his column entitled “Do not be silent!”, set to be published in “Nova Makedonija” daily.

The roads for the future of Macedonia are different, but they all have a common denominator: departization of society. In order to prevent the destruction, annihilation, disappearance, degradation of Macedonia, so that Macedonia does not disappear in this tragic silence, do not be silent! Do not be silent about ignorance, short-sightedness, self-abolition, lack of vision, love of power, selfishness, injustice, statelessness, working against state interests. Do not be silent about the disappearance of Macedonia, about a partisan Macedonia, about an enslaved Macedonia, about a de-Macedonianized Macedonia, about a betrayed Macedonia. Do not be silent about the extinction of the Macedonian people, the Macedonian name, about everything that is Macedonian, writes Kocarev.