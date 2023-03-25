The Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, is the main scandal master in the Government. He is like a Teflon pan, everything happens in the Ministry of Interior, all the crimes, and he is never responsible.

He has been a minister for six years, and chaos, incompetence and crime reign in the ministry, says VMRO-DPMNE MP Zoran Kocevski.

He explains in an interview with “Republika” that the entire government is criminal and that Spasovski is in league with Kovacevski and, as he says, the boss of this government, Artan Grubi.

Kocevski believes that Spasovski’s scandals cannot be counted and that this is only possible with cooperation with criminals.

This with the attempt to escape from Idrizovo does not surprise me. Many other prisoners also escaped and, most importantly, no one was held accountable. The government will try to cover it up, but the future VMRO-DPMNE government will not forget this and there will be responsibility.

Kocevski says that when Spasovski goes to bed and gets up, there are at least ten serious crimes. Explaining the recent murder near Kale, the MP says that this is a battle between several gangs, similar to the Kavacki and Shkaljarski gangs.

Ours have gone beyond these gangs and resemble Latin America. They can even envy us how it was copied by Oliver Spasovski, the MP tells “Republika”.

He reminds that one must not forget about the affair when over 200 criminals received Macedonian passports.

Everyone who wanted to get a passport for 20,000 or 30,000 euros got a passport. There are two types of fake passports, faithful to the original and original. These were originals with a change of identity either from a deceased citizen or from people who never left the country. And who was held responsible, some ordinary official, and that crime, the place of prosecution for organized crime, was transferred to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office and never reached Spasovski. This will not be forgotten, this is a work that never gets old. Moreover, we have no evidence that these passports have been canceled.

Kocevski announces that when they come to power, they will eradicate party employment in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

An employee from outside cannot become a chief. A former mayor cannot be employed in the Ministry of Interior to receive a pension, like Boris Georgievski from Gazi Baba, as well as the mayors of Vevcani, Konce and Jegunovce. This is a shame and they do it without shame.

The MP also announces responsibility for the “Laskarci”, “Besa Trans” and “Modular Hospital in Tetovo” cases.

From “Laskarci” came “Besa Trans”. One technically defective bus went out 300 times in one year and it happened that people were burned alive.

Kocevski has no doubts that prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska is collateral damage to Oliver Spasovski.

She had something on Oliver Spasovski and was replaced. In her place, Grubi and DUI chose Abazi.

Kocevski emphasizes that in order to correct the injustice done to the defenders of the constitution, VMRO-DPMNE should have a large majority in the next elections. According to him, what was happening in the Parliament was a good spin of the government.

All 44 MPs of VMRO-DPMNE submitted a proposal for amnesty for the defenders of the constitution. Citizens should know that the Parliament does not have a work calendar. For example, Xhaferi can schedule a session for tomorrow, as was the case to put this law on the agenda for consideration. These spins don’t surprise me.

Kocevski reminds that MPs from the coalition are unanimous that there will be no constitutional amendments, but that he is surprised by Maricic’s statement that they will send foreign statesmen bulldozers to put pressure.

It is terrible and the Prosecutor’s Office needs to react. Are we sovereign or we are not. On the one hand, he himself shows his incompetence in what they got us into so that now the hatred between Macedonians and Bulgarians is at the highest level since the Second World War. As a member of parliament, I do not have the mandate to vote on constitutional amendments. I have nothing against the Bulgarians being included in the Constitution, but for us, the outcome of the negotiations depends on the outcome of the historical commission, the Good Neighborhood Agreement and the content of the French proposal. We do not accept blackmail. What when Goce Delcev comes? Bulgaria will block again. The French proposal is negotiable, it is a piece of paper. There must be reciprocity, Macedonia cannot be the only one blackmailed.

Kocevski is convinced that they are close to a majority in the next elections.

We are close to 60 MPs and that is why I call on the citizens in as large a number as possible to go to the next elections and vote for the VMRO-DPMNE coalition and for a better future for Macedonia.

