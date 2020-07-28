Yesterday was the last day in the career of Gorjan Tozija as director of the Film Agency, the news portal of the Albanian-language daily “Koha” reported.

According to “Koha”, the Government will make a decision to accept the request of the Anti-Corruption Commission and not to extend Tozija’s term as acting director of the Agency.

The Anti-Corruption Commission’s request states that according to the anti-corruption allegations, Tozija violated the procedures for payment of film projects in accordance with the Law on Film Activity and the agreements for financing film projects selected through a public call signed between film producers and the Film Agency.