VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of the municipality of Veles Marko Kolev said Friday in Veles that he had a vision of what exactly should be done for Veles and how Veles should be developed in the next four years.

He pledged that he will work hard on the realization of his program that he has been preparing together with the people of Veles for the past few months.

His program includes adopting a new general urban plan, solving the traffic issue in the central city area, as well as the issue with stray dogs.

Kolev also announced construction of a riverside walk along the Vardar River, construction of the first bicycle park in Macedonia and construction of three sports-recreational complexes.

He stressed that these are just a few of the projects that will be included in the election program.