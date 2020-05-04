Following the incident at the St. Spas church, where Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska was booed today while visiting the grave of Goce Delcev, the Vardar Komiti football fans explained their reasons for protesting Sekerinska in this way. The fans shouted “Never North, Only Macedonia” – the chant used by opponents of the imposed name change, and Sekerinska seemingly blamed the journalists for trying to record the fans, before refusing to give a statement at the site.

She came on out event, at a time when we honor the Macedonian hero each year, trying to bow on his grave a day after she dishonored Goce declaring him a Bulgarian revolutionary. We are who we are and we are not going to change because of some crooked politicians. Our colors are red and black for Vardar and our homeland is Macedonia. Always will be, the Komiti group said in response to the booing incident.

Goce Delcev is honored each May 4, the day when he was killed in 1903 by Ottoman soldiers in the village of Banica near Ser. His honoring this year was marred by the growing dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria, which demands that Macedonia declares him to be an ethnic Bulgarian.