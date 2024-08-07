Regarding the incident at the Skopje airport, where Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani tried to avoid having her luggage inspected, VMRO-DPMNE notes that this is not the first time Osmani has tried to violate airport procedures, in other countries, but also in Skopje.

According to a press statement from VMRO-DPMNE, in September and in October 2023 Osmani avoided having her luggage checked. “In these two instances, the police kept silent. Osmani again evoked her diplomatic immunity”, the ruling party said.

In the latest instance, Osmani’s phone and luggage were scanned, and the police officer who was sent by her ally, Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi, to intervene on Osmani’s behalf, is being fired and will face charges.